The Tennessee State Tigers women (2-6) will next play at home against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, on Friday, December 15 at 6:30 PM ET.
Upcoming Tennessee State games
Tennessee State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Eastern Kentucky Colonels
- Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Gentry Complex
Top Tennessee State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Sanaa' St. Andre
|7
|11.4
|2.7
|1.1
|1.4
|0.0
|33.0% (31-94)
|26.1% (6-23)
|Caitlin Anderson
|8
|8.8
|3.4
|2.5
|1.9
|0.1
|34.3% (23-67)
|0.0% (0-4)
|Eboni Williams
|8
|7.8
|4.6
|0.1
|1.4
|0.0
|45.2% (28-62)
|28.6% (2-7)
|Zyion Shannon
|8
|6.5
|1.4
|0.9
|1.4
|0.0
|31.6% (18-57)
|12.5% (2-16)
|Aaniya Webb
|8
|4.6
|2.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0.0
|22.9% (11-48)
|14.3% (4-28)
