On deck for the Tennessee Volunteers women (4-5) is a game at home versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Tennessee games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Eastern Kentucky H 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Wofford H 6:30 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Liberty A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Auburn A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Kentucky H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Florida H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Texas A&M A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Mississippi State A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Vanderbilt H 3:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Ole Miss A 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Georgia A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Missouri H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Alabama A 7:00 PM
Mon, Feb 12 Arkansas H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 South Carolina H 7:00 PM

Tennessee's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Eastern Kentucky Colonels
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Thompson-Boling Arena
  • Broadcast: SEC Network+

Top Tennessee players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Sara Puckett 9 12.4 6.0 1.0 0.7 0.1 47.8% (43-90) 35.5% (11-31)
Karoline Striplin 9 12.0 4.4 1.0 0.3 0.9 56.9% (41-72) 47.4% (9-19)
Jewel Spear 9 10.6 4.8 2.1 0.3 0.0 36.3% (33-91) 32.7% (17-52)
Jasmine Powell 8 10.9 3.9 2.0 0.9 0.1 44.4% (28-63) 37.5% (9-24)
Destinee Wells 9 7.6 2.4 3.7 0.4 0.1 37.5% (24-64) 15.8% (3-19)

