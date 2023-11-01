Buy Tickets for Tennessee Volunteers Women's Basketball Games
Tennessee's next matchup information
- Opponent: Eastern Kentucky Colonels
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Broadcast: SEC Network+
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Sara Puckett
|9
|12.4
|6.0
|1.0
|0.7
|0.1
|47.8% (43-90)
|35.5% (11-31)
|Karoline Striplin
|9
|12.0
|4.4
|1.0
|0.3
|0.9
|56.9% (41-72)
|47.4% (9-19)
|Jewel Spear
|9
|10.6
|4.8
|2.1
|0.3
|0.0
|36.3% (33-91)
|32.7% (17-52)
|Jasmine Powell
|8
|10.9
|3.9
|2.0
|0.9
|0.1
|44.4% (28-63)
|37.5% (9-24)
|Destinee Wells
|9
|7.6
|2.4
|3.7
|0.4
|0.1
|37.5% (24-64)
|15.8% (3-19)
