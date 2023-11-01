The Vanderbilt Commodores women (8-1) will next play on the road against the Butler Bulldogs, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Vanderbilt games

Vanderbilt's next matchup information

Opponent: Butler Bulldogs

Butler Bulldogs Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Top Vanderbilt players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Sacha Washington 9 16.8 7.6 1.7 2.4 1.8 58.3% (60-103) - Jordyn Cambridge 9 13.9 7.7 4.8 4.3 0.1 38.6% (39-101) 35.0% (14-40) Iyana Moore 9 10.0 3.0 2.2 1.2 0.0 34.1% (30-88) 24.4% (10-41) Justine Pissott 9 7.3 1.6 1.1 0.1 0.4 36.5% (23-63) 35.1% (13-37) Madison Greene 9 6.9 1.6 1.2 1.4 0.0 40.0% (24-60) 37.0% (10-27)

