In the upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Dante Fabbro to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

Fabbro has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Fabbro has zero points on the power play.

Fabbro's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 33 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

