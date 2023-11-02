When Derrick Henry takes the field for the Tennessee Titans in their Week 9 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Henry has rushed for a team-leading 526 yards on 120 carries (75.1 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Henry also has 15 catches for 138 receiving yards (19.7 per game).

Henry has found the end zone on the ground in three games this season.

Derrick Henry Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 80 1 3 15 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 22 122 1 1 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 13 43 0 3 19 0 Week 6 Ravens 12 97 1 2 16 0 Week 8 Falcons 22 101 0 4 21 0

