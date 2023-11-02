Filip Forsberg will be among those in action Thursday when his Nashville Predators face the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. If you'd like to wager on Forsberg's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Filip Forsberg vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Forsberg has averaged 19:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Forsberg has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Forsberg has a point in five of nine games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Forsberg has had an assist in a game five times this season over nine games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Forsberg's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Forsberg has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 9 Games 2 8 Points 1 1 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.