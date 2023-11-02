The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Roman Josi find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Josi scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Josi has picked up two assists on the power play.

Josi averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.2%.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

