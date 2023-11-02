Will Ryan Tannehill Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ryan Tannehill did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 9 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Trying to find Tannehill's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Tannehill has thrown for 1,128 yards (188 per game) and two touchdowns, with six picks. He has completed 62% of his passes (98-for-158), and has 12 carries for 40 yards one touchdown.
Ryan Tannehill Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Titans vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Tannehill 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|98
|158
|62%
|1,128
|2
|6
|7.1
|12
|40
|1
Tannehill Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|16
|34
|198
|0
|3
|3
|5
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|20
|24
|246
|1
|0
|1
|12
|1
|Week 3
|@Browns
|13
|25
|104
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|18
|25
|240
|1
|1
|6
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|23
|34
|264
|0
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|8
|16
|76
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
