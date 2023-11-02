The November 2 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) and Tennessee Titans (3-4) features a standoff at the quarterback position, with Kenny Pickett and Ryan Tannehill leading the charge for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the advantage? We break down all of the important details below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Titans vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Tannehill this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ryan Tannehill vs. Kenny Pickett Matchup

Ryan Tannehill 2023 Stats Kenny Pickett 6 Games Played 7 62% Completion % 61% 1,128 (188) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,330 (190) 2 Touchdowns 5 6 Interceptions 4 40 (6.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 22 (3.1) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Steelers are midde-of-the-road in points allowed (21 per game), ranking 13th in the NFL.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Pittsburgh's defense ranks 18th in the NFL with 1,718 passing yards allowed (245.4 per game) and 16th with 10 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Steelers rank 24th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 137.1, and they rank sixth in rushing touchdowns allowed (four).

Defensively, Pittsburgh is 23rd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 42.3%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 12th (50%).

Who comes out on top when the Steelers and the Titans square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Titans Defensive Stats

This season, the Steelers' defense is 13th in the NFL with 21 points allowed per game and 24th with 382.6 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Pittsburgh has given up 1,718 total passing yards (18th in NFL) and rank 25th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.1).

Against the run, the Steelers' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks ninth-to-last in the league with 137.1 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 27th in the NFL with 4.5 yards allowed per run attempt.

On defense, Pittsburgh ranks 12th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 50%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is 23rd (42.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.