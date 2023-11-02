Will Samuel Fagemo Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 2?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Samuel Fagemo find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Samuel Fagemo score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Fagemo 2022-23 stats and insights
- Fagemo scored in two of nine games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Fagemo produced no points on the power play last season.
- He took 0.3 shots per game, sinking 40.0% of them.
Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Kraken conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.
- The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
