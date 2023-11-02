2023 TOTO Japan Classic Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Following one round of play in the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan, Akie Iwai holds the lead (-9). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.
How to Watch the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic
- Start Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Taiheiyo Club
- Location: Omitama, Japan
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,598 yards
- Wednesday TV: Golf Channel
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
TOTO Japan Classic Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Akie Iwai
|1st
|-9
|63
|Nasa Hataoka
|2nd
|-8
|64
|Yuna Nishimura
|2nd
|-8
|64
|Mone Inami
|2nd
|-8
|64
|Yu Liu
|5th
|-7
|65
TOTO Japan Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|9:01 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Yu Liu (-7/5th), Shiho Kuwaki (-7/5th), Nasa Hataoka (-8/2nd)
|8:06 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Gemma Dryburgh (-5/10th), Ayaka Furue (-5/10th), Saki Nagamine (-4/21st)
|7:44 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Thidapa Suwannapura (-4/21st), Mami Fukuda (-4/21st), Momoko Ueda (-4/21st)
|7:22 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Hana Lee (-4/21st), Eun-Hee Ji (-4/21st), Rose Zhang (-4/21st)
|7:11 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Erika Kikuchi (-3/36th), Miyuu Abe (-4/21st), Jiyai Shin (-4/21st)
|8:28 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Mi Hyang Lee (-5/10th), Seon Woo Bae (-5/10th), Shoko Sasaki (-5/10th)
|9:12 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Danielle Kang (+1/74th), Morgane Metraux (+1/74th), Pie-Yun Chien (+1/74th)
|7:00 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Yuka Saso (-3/36th), Nanna Madsen (-3/36th), Lindy Duncan (-3/36th)
|7:55 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Maria Fassi (-2/46th), Dani Holmqvist (-2/46th), Jennifer Kupcho (-2/46th)
|7:33 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Minami Hiruta (-2/46th), Sayaka Takahashi (-2/46th), Serena Aoki (-2/46th)
