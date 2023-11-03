Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Carter County, Tennessee this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Carter County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Greenback School at Cloudland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Roan Mountain, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carter High School at Elizabethton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oneida High School at Happy Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
