Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Loudon County, Tennessee this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Loudon County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Greenback School at Cloudland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Roan Mountain, TN

Roan Mountain, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Rhea County High School at Lenoir City High School