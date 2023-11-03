The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 227.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's five games this season have all gone under this contest's total of 227.5 points.

Denver has had an average of 214.4 points in its games this season, 13.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Nuggets are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

Denver has played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas played 41 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 227.5 points.

The average total points scored in Mavericks games last year (227.5) is 0.9 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Mavericks went 30-51-0 ATS last year.

Dallas was underdogs 29 times last season and won eight, or 27.6%, of those games.

Last season, the Mavericks won two of their eight games when they were an underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.9% chance of a victory for Dallas.

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets score 110.8 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 113.5 the Mavericks allow.

When Denver totals more than 113.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Last year, the Mavericks were 13-28-0 at home against the spread (.317 winning percentage). On the road, they were 17-23-0 ATS (.415).

In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Dallas' games finished above the over/under at home (61%, 25 of 41) than on the road (46.3%, 19 of 41).

The Mavericks scored 114.2 points per game last season, only 1.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets conceded.

Dallas put together a 22-20 ATS record and were 26-16 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Point Insights (Last Season)

Nuggets Mavericks 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 33-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 22-20 42-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 26-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 114.1 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 36-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-27 40-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-20

