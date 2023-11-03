Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Roane County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Roane County, Tennessee this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roane County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
North Greene High School at Oliver Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Oliver Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.