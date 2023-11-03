Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Rutherford County, Tennessee this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Green Hill High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stewarts Creek High School at Ravenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gallatin High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.