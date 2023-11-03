Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Shelby County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Evangelical Christian School at Webb School of Knoxville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Collierville High School at Clarksville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Memphis Overton High School at Beech High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Grace Christian Academy at First Assembly Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Cordova, TN

Cordova, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartlett High School at Rossview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Kirby High School at Haywood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Brownsville, TN

Brownsville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Craigmont High School at Dyer County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Newbern, TN

Newbern, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Battle Ground Academy at Lausanne Collegiate School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Knoxville Catholic High School at Briarcrest Christian School