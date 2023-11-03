Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Smith County, Tennessee has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Smith County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Forrest High School at Smith County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Carthage, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga Preparatory School at Gordonsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Gordonsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.