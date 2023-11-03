Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sullivan County Today - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Sullivan County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sullivan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Unaka High School at Tri-Cities Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Blountville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.