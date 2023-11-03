Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Wilson County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Watertown High School at McMinn Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Englewood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy at Donelson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
