In the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers on Saturday, November 4 at 7:45 PM, our computer model expects the Crimson Tide to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama vs. LSU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction LSU (+3) Under (61.5) Alabama 31, LSU 29

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 Predictions

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Alabama vs. LSU? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread five times in eight games.

In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Alabama has gone 4-3 against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have seen five of its eight games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 61.5 points, 10.6 more than the average point total for Alabama games this season.

LSU Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 42.6% chance to win.

The Tigers have gone 4-3-0 ATS this year.

The Tigers have hit the over in all of their seven games with a set total.

The average point total for the LSU this year is 1.9 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crimson Tide vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 30.6 16.5 32.4 18.4 27.7 13.3 LSU 47.4 26.5 54 14.8 46.3 36

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.