The Chattanooga Mocs (7-2) take on a fellow SoCon foe when they visit the Furman Paladins (7-1) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Finley Stadium Davenport Field.

Chattanooga has the 26th-ranked defense this season (21 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 18th-best with 33.6 points per game. Furman has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, giving up only 19.9 points per contest (23rd-best). On offense, it ranks 36th by compiling 29.4 points per game.

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field

Chattanooga vs. Furman Key Statistics

Chattanooga Furman 420.7 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.4 (44th) 346.6 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.1 (59th) 148.4 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.5 (24th) 272.2 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.9 (70th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has 2,383 pass yards for Chattanooga, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 139 rushing yards (15.4 ypg) on 51 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Ailym Ford has racked up 485 yards on 119 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has been handed the ball 109 times this year and racked up 479 yards (53.2 per game) with six touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes' team-high 819 yards as a receiver have come on 48 receptions (out of 43 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 700 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Sam Phillips has been the target of 51 passes and compiled 47 receptions for 478 yards, an average of 53.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has thrown for 1,446 yards on 145-of-216 passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 487 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto is his team's leading rusher with 140 carries for 613 yards, or 76.6 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Joshua Harris has collected 32 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 296 (37 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has two touchdowns.

Ben Ferguson has put up a 246-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 18 passes on 21 targets.

Kyndel Dean's 20 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 216 yards.

