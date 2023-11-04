Clint Capela and the Atlanta Hawks match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Capela tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 130-121 win against the Wizards.

In this piece we'll break down Capela's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-105)

Over 10.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-141)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pelicans allowed 112.5 points per contest last season, eighth in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Pelicans were fifth in the NBA last season, giving up 41.8 per game.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans gave up 24.9 per game last season, ranking them eighth in the league.

The Pelicans conceded 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Clint Capela vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 23 13 8 0 0 0 0 11/5/2022 35 21 19 1 0 4 1

