The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-6) hit the road for a SoCon showdown against the VMI Keydets (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

East Tennessee State has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 23rd-worst with 16.8 points per contest. The defense ranks 89th in the FCS (29.8 points allowed per game). VMI is compiling 302.1 total yards per contest on offense this season (98th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 362.9 total yards per game (76th-ranked).

East Tennessee State vs. VMI Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

East Tennessee State vs. VMI Key Statistics

East Tennessee State VMI 258.1 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (97th) 350.8 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.9 (72nd) 152.6 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.3 (84th) 105.5 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.9 (85th) 4 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

William Riddle has 334 pass yards for East Tennessee State, completing 45.5% of his passes and recording one touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Bryson Irby has racked up 515 yards on 102 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner.

Zach Borisch has carried the ball 46 times for 207 yards (25.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Will Huzzie's 232 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 27 times and has collected 21 receptions and two touchdowns.

Tommy Winton, III has caught 17 passes for 217 yards (27.1 yards per game) this year.

Xavier Gaillardetz has been the target of 18 passes and racked up 11 grabs for 178 yards, an average of 22.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has racked up 1,222 yards on 63.2% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Hunter Rice has rushed for 635 yards on 119 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Rashad Raymond has racked up 76 carries and totaled 273 yards.

Chance Knox's 369 receiving yards (46.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 35 catches on 18 targets.

Aidan Twombly has put up a 328-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 26 passes on 18 targets.

Isaiah Lemmond has racked up 215 reciving yards (26.9 ypg) this season.

