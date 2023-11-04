Georgia vs. Missouri Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
In the contest between the Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Bulldogs to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Georgia vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Missouri (+15.5)
|Toss Up (56.5)
|Georgia 31, Missouri 26
Georgia Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 88.2%.
- The Bulldogs have posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Georgia is winless against the spread when it is 15.5-point or greater favorites (0-5).
- The Bulldogs have seen five of its eight games hit the over.
- Georgia games this season have posted an average total of 52.0, which is 4.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.
Missouri Betting Info (2023)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 16.0% chance to win.
- The Tigers are 5-2-0 ATS this year.
- The Tigers have hit the over in five of their seven games with a set total (71.4%).
- The average point total for the Missouri this season is 3.1 points less than this game's over/under.
Bulldogs vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia
|40.5
|14.8
|43.4
|11.6
|32.0
|20.0
|Missouri
|33.9
|23.3
|32.2
|23.4
|38.0
|21.0
