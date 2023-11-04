In the matchup between the Memphis Tigers and South Florida Bulls on Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 PM, our projection model expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Memphis vs. South Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-13.5) Under (68.5) Memphis 41, South Florida 20

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 84.6%.

The Tigers have two wins against the spread this season.

Memphis has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

There have been five Tigers games (out of seven) that hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 68.5 points, 11.3 higher than the average total in Memphis games this season.

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bulls based on the moneyline is 20.0%.

The Bulls' ATS record is 4-3-0 this year.

When it has played as at least 13.5-point underdogs this year, South Florida is 1-0 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Bulls' seven games with a set total.

The average point total for the South Florida this season is 7.1 points less than this game's over/under.

Tigers vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 36.8 25.1 35 25.3 42.3 22 South Florida 28 34.3 24.3 31.5 31.8 37

