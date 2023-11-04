Memphis vs. South Florida Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
In the matchup between the Memphis Tigers and South Florida Bulls on Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 PM, our projection model expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Memphis vs. South Florida Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Memphis (-13.5)
|Under (68.5)
|Memphis 41, South Florida 20
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Memphis Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Memphis vs. South Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 84.6%.
- The Tigers have two wins against the spread this season.
- Memphis has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
- There have been five Tigers games (out of seven) that hit the over this season.
- The over/under in this game is 68.5 points, 11.3 higher than the average total in Memphis games this season.
South Florida Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Bulls based on the moneyline is 20.0%.
- The Bulls' ATS record is 4-3-0 this year.
- When it has played as at least 13.5-point underdogs this year, South Florida is 1-0 against the spread.
- The teams have hit the over in four of the Bulls' seven games with a set total.
- The average point total for the South Florida this season is 7.1 points less than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tigers vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Memphis
|36.8
|25.1
|35
|25.3
|42.3
|22
|South Florida
|28
|34.3
|24.3
|31.5
|31.8
|37
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.