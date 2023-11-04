The Memphis Tigers (6-2) are 13.5-point favorites when they host the South Florida Bulls (4-4) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The point total is set at 68.5.

Memphis ranks 63rd in scoring defense this season (25.1 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 15th-best in the FBS with 36.8 points per game. South Florida's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 34.3 points per game, which ranks 10th-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 68th with 28 points per contest.

Memphis vs. South Florida Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Memphis vs South Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Memphis -13.5 -110 -110 68.5 -115 -105 -550 +400

Memphis Recent Performance

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Tigers, who rank -20-worst in total offense (439.3 yards per game) and 16th-worst in total defense (458.3 yards per game allowed) over their last three contests.

Although the Tigers rank -61-worst in scoring defense over the previous three games (31.3 points allowed), they've been better on the offensive side of the ball with 37 points per game (31st-ranked).

Over Memphis' last three games, it ranks 65th in passing offense (270 passing yards per game) and -85-worst in passing defense (281 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the Tigers' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 85th in rushing offense (169.3 rushing yards per game) and -58-worst in rushing defense (177.3 rushing yards per game surrendered).

The Tigers have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three contests.

In its past three games, Memphis has hit the over twice.

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has covered the spread twice in seven games this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Memphis has hit the over in five of its seven games with a set total (71.4%).

Memphis has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

Memphis has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Tigers have an 84.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has racked up 2,186 yards (273.3 ypg) on 185-of-274 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 179 rushing yards (22.4 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Watson has racked up 762 rushing yards on 120 carries, scoring nine touchdowns. He's also added 348 yards (43.5 per game) on 34 catches with one touchdown.

This season, Sutton Smith has carried the ball 48 times for 249 yards (31.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has hauled in 42 catches for 593 yards (74.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

DeMeer Blankumsee has reeled in 30 passes while averaging 55.4 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Chandler Martin leads the team with two sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has collected seven TFL and 57 tackles.

Cameron Smith has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 21 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

