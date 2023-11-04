CUSA foes match up when the New Mexico State Aggies (6-3) and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-6) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

New Mexico State ranks 60th in scoring offense (29.4 points per game) and 41st in scoring defense (21.4 points allowed per game) this year. Middle Tennessee's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 416.4 total yards per game, which ranks 23rd-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 65th with 393.9 total yards per contest.

Read on for all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee New Mexico State 393.9 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.1 (16th) 416.4 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373 (101st) 118.5 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.4 (15th) 275.4 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.7 (75th) 15 (109th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (24th) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (113th)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 2,151 yards on 201-of-295 passing with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 172 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Jaiden Credle has rushed 70 times for 366 yards, with two touchdowns.

Elijah Metcalf has racked up 483 receiving yards on 40 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Holden Willis has put up a 473-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 40 targets.

Justin Olson's 35 receptions (on 45 targets) have netted him 395 yards (49.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia has thrown for 1,896 yards, completing 61.1% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 603 yards (67 ypg) on 102 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Ahmonte Watkins has carried the ball 41 times for 459 yards (51 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jonathan Brady's 388 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 35 times and has registered 23 catches and three touchdowns.

Trent Hudson has caught 16 passes for 319 yards (35.4 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Chris Bellamy has compiled 13 grabs for 203 yards, an average of 22.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed New Mexico State or Middle Tennessee gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.