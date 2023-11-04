CUSA action features the New Mexico State Aggies (6-3) taking on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The Aggies are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the New Mexico State vs. Middle Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico State Moneyline Middle Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico State (-3) 56.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico State (-3) 56.5 -162 +134 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

New Mexico State has put together a 4-2-1 record against the spread this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

