CUSA rivals will meet when the New Mexico State Aggies (6-3) meet the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-6). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is New Mexico State vs. Middle Tennessee?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: New Mexico State 29, Middle Tennessee 24

New Mexico State 29, Middle Tennessee 24 New Mexico State has won two of the three games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

This season, Middle Tennessee has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Blue Raiders have entered five games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and are in those contests.

The Aggies have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Mexico State (-3)



New Mexico State (-3) Against the spread, New Mexico State is 4-2-1 this season.

This season, the Aggies have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Middle Tennessee has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)



Under (55.5) New Mexico State and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 55.5 points just once this season.

This season, three of Middle Tennessee's games have ended with a score higher than 55.5 points.

New Mexico State averages 29.4 points per game against Middle Tennessee's 23.8, amounting to 2.3 points under the matchup's over/under of 55.5.

Splits Tables

New Mexico State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.4 46.5 53.3 Implied Total AVG 28.3 27 28.8 ATS Record 4-2-1 1-1-0 3-1-1 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 2-0-0 0-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-0 2-2

Middle Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.9 51.6 54.3 Implied Total AVG 34.6 31.5 37.8 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-0 0-4

