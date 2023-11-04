Predators vs. Oilers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 4
Saturday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Edmonton Oilers (2-6-1, -185 on the moneyline to win) and the Nashville Predators (4-6, +150 moneyline odds) at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSO.
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Predators vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Oilers Moneyline
|Predators Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-185
|+150
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-182
|+150
|6.5
Predators vs. Oilers Betting Trends
- Edmonton and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in six of nine games this season.
- The Oilers have won 28.6% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (2-5).
- This season the Predators have two wins in the seven games in which they've been an underdog.
- Edmonton has had moneyline odds of -185 or shorter in only two games this season, and lost both.
- Nashville's moneyline odds have been +150 or longer twice this season, and it split 1-1.
