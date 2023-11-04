Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 4, when the Tennessee Volunteers and UConn Huskies square off at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Volunteers. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. UConn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UConn (+35.5) Under (55.5) Tennessee 40, UConn 11

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Tennessee vs. UConn? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Volunteers' record against the spread is 5-2-0.

There have been four Volunteers games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.

Tennessee games this season have posted an average total of 54.9, which is 0.6 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

UConn Betting Info (2023)

So far this season, the Huskies have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

Three of the Huskies' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

The average point total for the UConn this year is 6.1 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Volunteers vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 31.8 20.4 34.0 15.0 23.0 30.0 UConn 19.8 29.3 18.4 29.4 22.0 29.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.