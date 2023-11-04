The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (6-2) host the UConn Huskies (1-7) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Tennessee ranks 27th in total offense this season (443.5 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking 25th-best in the FBS with 443.5 yards allowed per game. UConn has been sputtering on offense, ranking 18th-worst with 315.9 total yards per game. It has been more productive on defense, allowing 403.8 total yards per contest (103rd-ranked).

Tennessee vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. UConn Key Statistics

Tennessee UConn 443.5 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315.9 (119th) 327.5 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403.8 (91st) 221.8 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.9 (92nd) 221.8 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181 (112th) 8 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (65th) 10 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (80th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has thrown for 1,763 yards (220.4 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 64.8% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 258 rushing yards on 57 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 713 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

This season, Jabari Small has carried the ball 82 times for 415 yards (51.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's 463 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 60 times and has registered 44 catches and one touchdown.

Ramel Keyton has caught 22 passes for 331 yards (41.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Bru McCoy has racked up 17 catches for 217 yards, an average of 27.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

UConn Stats Leaders

Ta'Quan Roberson has thrown for 1,275 yards (159.4 per game) while completing 57.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Victor Rosa has rushed for 405 yards on 78 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Cam Edwards has taken 70 carries and totaled 362 yards with two touchdowns.

Cameron Ross' 354 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 31 receptions on 55 targets with one touchdown.

Brett Buckman has put together a 335-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 31 passes on 46 targets.

Justin Joly's 26 catches (on 45 targets) have netted him 303 yards (37.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

