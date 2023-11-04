The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (6-2) face the UConn Huskies (1-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 35.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.

Tennessee vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Tennessee vs. UConn Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

UConn is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

