On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Thomas Novak going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken six shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, and has scored one goal.

Novak has scored four goals on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 36 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

