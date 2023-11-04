The UT Martin Skyhawks should win their game against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 2:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UT Martin (-18.4) 44.3 UT Martin 31, Tennessee Tech 13

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

In theSkyhawks' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles went 7-3-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five of Golden Eagles games went over the point total.

Skyhawks vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee Tech 14.1 24.9 9.0 18.3 17.2 28.8 UT Martin 30.9 22.8 35.3 12.0 26.5 33.5

