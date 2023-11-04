The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-5) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-2) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Tucker Stadium in a clash of OVC opponents.

While Tennessee Tech ranks 36th in total defense with 320.1 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking 25th-worst (293.3 yards per game). UT Martin's defense ranks 80th in the FCS with 366.9 total yards surrendered per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 18th-best by posting 430.1 total yards per game.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Tucker Stadium

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Key Statistics

UT Martin Tennessee Tech 430.1 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.3 (103rd) 366.9 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.1 (36th) 230.4 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.1 (77th) 199.8 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.1 (100th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has thrown for 1,508 yards on 129-of-247 passing with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 318 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Sam Franklin has run the ball 158 times for 1,017 yards, with nine touchdowns.

DeVonte Tanksley has hauled in 438 receiving yards on 35 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Trevonte Rucker has totaled 351 receiving yards (43.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 25 receptions.

Zoe Roberts' 20 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Jordyn Potts has thrown for 533 yards (66.6 ypg) to lead Tennessee Tech, completing 48.9% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass compared to three interceptions this season.

Justin Pegues has compiled 344 rushing yards on 71 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's also added 153 yards (19.1 per game) on 14 catches.

Marcus Knight has piled up 317 yards on 77 attempts, scoring four times.

Brad Clark's leads his squad with 339 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 receptions (out of 38 targets).

Jalal Dean has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 237 yards so far this campaign.

