Vanderbilt vs. Auburn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Auburn Tigers (4-4) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Tigers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the outing.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.
Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-12.5)
|49.5
|-500
|+360
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-12.5)
|49.5
|-530
|+390
Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt has won just one game against the spread this year.
- The Commodores have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- Auburn has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.
