The Belmont Bruins (0-0) battle the Georgia State Panthers (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

In games Belmont shot higher than 43.5% from the field, it went 18-5 overall.

The Panthers ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball, the Bruins finished 270th.

Last year, the Bruins averaged 7.1 more points per game (76.5) than the Panthers gave up (69.4).

Belmont went 18-6 last season when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Belmont performed better at home last year, posting 79.2 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game when playing on the road.

The Bruins surrendered 68.6 points per game last year at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72.9).

When playing at home, Belmont made two more treys per game (10.6) than when playing on the road (8.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40.2%) compared to in away games (36.3%).

Belmont Upcoming Schedule