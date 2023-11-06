The Georgia State Panthers take on the Belmont Bruins at Curb Event Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Belmont vs. Georgia State matchup.

Belmont vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Belmont Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM Belmont (-7.5) 145.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Belmont (-7.5) 146.5 -340 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Belmont vs. Georgia State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Belmont went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

Bruins games hit the over 17 out of 29 times last season.

Georgia State went 5-21-0 ATS last year.

A total of 13 of the Panthers' games last season went over the point total.

