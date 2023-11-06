Monday's contest between the Belmont Bruins (0-0) and the Georgia State Panthers (0-0) at Curb Event Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-65 and heavily favors Belmont to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Belmont vs. Georgia State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Curb Event Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Belmont vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 77, Georgia State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Belmont vs. Georgia State

Computer Predicted Spread: Belmont (-12.4)

Belmont (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Belmont Performance Insights

Belmont was 62nd in the nation in points scored (76.5 per game) and 233rd in points allowed (71.8) last year.

Last year, the Bruins were 270th in the nation in rebounds (30.1 per game) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.1).

Last season Belmont was ranked 35th in college basketball in assists with 15.3 per game.

The Bruins were the 14th-best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers made (9.6 per game) and seventh-best in 3-point percentage (38.8%) last season.

Last season, Belmont was 177th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (7.2 per game) and 295th in defensive 3-point percentage (35.7%).

The Bruins attempted 41.6% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 58.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.2% of the Bruins' buckets were 3-pointers, and 65.8% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.