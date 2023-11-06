The Missouri Tigers will begin their 2023-24 season against the Belmont Bruins on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Belmont vs. Missouri 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bruins' 71.6 points per game last year were 9.3 more points than the 62.3 the Tigers gave up.
  • When Belmont gave up fewer than 64.6 points last season, it went 12-3.
  • Last year, the Tigers averaged just 2.5 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Bruins gave up (67.1).
  • Missouri had an 11-1 record last season when putting up more than 67.1 points.
  • Last season, the Tigers had a 36.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 9.8% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Bruins' opponents made.
  • The Bruins' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Belmont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
11/10/2023 Georgia - Curb Event Center
11/15/2023 Wichita State - Curb Event Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.