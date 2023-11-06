How to Watch the Belmont vs. Missouri Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
The Missouri Tigers will begin their 2023-24 season against the Belmont Bruins on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.
Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network +
Belmont vs. Missouri 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bruins' 71.6 points per game last year were 9.3 more points than the 62.3 the Tigers gave up.
- When Belmont gave up fewer than 64.6 points last season, it went 12-3.
- Last year, the Tigers averaged just 2.5 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Bruins gave up (67.1).
- Missouri had an 11-1 record last season when putting up more than 67.1 points.
- Last season, the Tigers had a 36.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 9.8% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Bruins' opponents made.
- The Bruins' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/10/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Curb Event Center
|11/15/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|Curb Event Center
