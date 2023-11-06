The Missouri Tigers will begin their 2023-24 season against the Belmont Bruins on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network +

Belmont vs. Missouri 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bruins' 71.6 points per game last year were 9.3 more points than the 62.3 the Tigers gave up.

When Belmont gave up fewer than 64.6 points last season, it went 12-3.

Last year, the Tigers averaged just 2.5 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Bruins gave up (67.1).

Missouri had an 11-1 record last season when putting up more than 67.1 points.

Last season, the Tigers had a 36.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 9.8% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Bruins' opponents made.

The Bruins' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Belmont Schedule