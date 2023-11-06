De'Andre Hunter and the Atlanta Hawks face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Hunter, in his last time out, had four points in a 123-105 win over the Pelicans.

With prop bets in place for Hunter, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-104)

Over 14.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+118)

Over 4.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-135)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Thunder conceded 116.4 points per game last year, 19th in the league.

The Thunder were the worst squad in the NBA last year, conceding 46.6 rebounds per game.

Allowing an average of 25.9 assists last season, the Thunder were the 19th-ranked team in the league.

The Thunder gave up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the league in that category.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.