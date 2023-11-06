Monday's contest at Charles Koch Arena has the Wichita State Shockers (0-0) going head to head against the Lipscomb Bisons (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on November 6. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 victory for Wichita State, who are favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Lipscomb vs. Wichita State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Lipscomb vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 76, Lipscomb 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Lipscomb vs. Wichita State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-8.4)

Wichita State (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

Lipscomb Performance Insights

With 76.4 points per game on offense, Lipscomb was 64th in college basketball last season. At the other end of the court, it ceded 71 points per contest, which ranked 207th in college basketball.

The Bisons pulled down 33.4 rebounds per game (79th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 30.2 rebounds per contest (116th-ranked).

Last year Lipscomb ranked 101st in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.1 per game.

The Bisons were 142nd in college basketball with 11.5 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 287th with 10.7 forced turnovers per game.

The Bisons made 8.1 treys per game (92nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 35.6% three-point percentage (95th-ranked).

Lipscomb allowed 8 threes per game (277th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.4% three-point percentage (149th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Lipscomb took 62.3% two-pointers (accounting for 71.8% of the team's buckets) and 37.7% three-pointers (28.2%).

