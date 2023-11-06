How to Watch the LSU vs. Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers will begin their 2023-24 campaign facing the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: TNT
LSU vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes' 69.2 points per game last year were 11.3 more points than the 57.9 the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- Colorado had a 22-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
- Last year, the 82.3 points per game the Tigers scored were 23 more points than the Buffaloes gave up (59.3).
- When LSU put up more than 59.3 points last season, it went 27-1.
- The Tigers made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.8 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- The Buffaloes shot 41.3% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 36% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Colorado
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/9/2023
|Queens (NC)
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/12/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|LSU
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/8/2023
|Le Moyne
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/12/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|CU Events Center
