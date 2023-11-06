The Jackson State Tigers (0-0) face the Memphis Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at FedExForum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis vs. Jackson State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Memphis Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Memphis Tigers had a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Jackson State Tigers' opponents hit.
  • In games Memphis shot higher than 45.5% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.
  • The Memphis Tigers were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jackson State Tigers finished 163rd.
  • Last year, the Memphis Tigers scored 5.8 more points per game (79.4) than the Jackson State Tigers allowed (73.6).
  • Memphis had a 16-5 record last season when putting up more than 73.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • Memphis posted 79.9 points per game last year at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it averaged on the road (82.0).
  • The Memphis Tigers ceded 70.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 78.3 on the road.
  • At home, Memphis drained 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (5.5) than away from home (6.3). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Jackson State - FedExForum
11/10/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
11/17/2023 Alabama State - FedExForum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.