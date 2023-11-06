Memphis vs. Jackson State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Memphis Tigers (0-0) are heavy, 21.5-point favorites against the Jackson State Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 147.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Memphis vs. Jackson State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Memphis
|-21.5
|147.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Memphis Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis and its opponents went over 147.5 combined points in 17 of 31 games last season.
- The average number of points in Memphis' contests last season was 151.1, which is 3.6 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Memphis put together a 17-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- Memphis was less successful against the spread than Jackson State last season, putting up an ATS record of 17-14-0, compared to the 16-13-0 mark of the Jackson State Tigers.
Memphis vs. Jackson State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 147.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Memphis
|17
|54.8%
|79.4
|147
|71.8
|145.4
|146.1
|Jackson State
|8
|27.6%
|67.6
|147
|73.6
|145.4
|140
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Memphis Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Memphis Tigers averaged 79.4 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 73.6 the Jackson State Tigers allowed.
- When Memphis totaled more than 73.6 points last season, it went 9-9 against the spread and 16-5 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Memphis vs. Jackson State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Memphis
|17-14-0
|0-2
|16-15-0
|Jackson State
|16-13-0
|1-1
|10-19-0
Memphis vs. Jackson State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Memphis
|Jackson State
|13-2
|Home Record
|7-2
|7-5
|Away Record
|6-14
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|11-7-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.9
|82.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.5
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-7-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-11-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.