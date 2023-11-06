The Memphis Tigers (0-0) are heavy, 21.5-point favorites against the Jackson State Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 147.5.

Memphis vs. Jackson State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -21.5 147.5

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents went over 147.5 combined points in 17 of 31 games last season.

The average number of points in Memphis' contests last season was 151.1, which is 3.6 more points than the over/under for this game.

Memphis put together a 17-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Memphis was less successful against the spread than Jackson State last season, putting up an ATS record of 17-14-0, compared to the 16-13-0 mark of the Jackson State Tigers.

Memphis vs. Jackson State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 17 54.8% 79.4 147 71.8 145.4 146.1 Jackson State 8 27.6% 67.6 147 73.6 145.4 140

Additional Memphis Insights & Trends

Last year, the Memphis Tigers averaged 79.4 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 73.6 the Jackson State Tigers allowed.

When Memphis totaled more than 73.6 points last season, it went 9-9 against the spread and 16-5 overall.

Memphis vs. Jackson State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 17-14-0 0-2 16-15-0 Jackson State 16-13-0 1-1 10-19-0

Memphis vs. Jackson State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis Jackson State 13-2 Home Record 7-2 7-5 Away Record 6-14 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 11-7-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 82.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-11-0

