How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-0) play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Middle Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Blue Raiders shot 45.3% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Norse allowed to opponents.
- Middle Tennessee went 12-5 when it shot better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Blue Raiders were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Norse finished 262nd.
- Last year, the Blue Raiders scored 70.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 63.5 the Norse gave up.
- Middle Tennessee had a 16-10 record last season when putting up more than 63.5 points.
Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Middle Tennessee scored 72.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.6).
- The Blue Raiders allowed 60.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.1 on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, Middle Tennessee performed worse when playing at home last year, draining 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 per game with a 34.5% percentage away from home.
Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/9/2023
|SFA
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/13/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
