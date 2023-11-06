The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-0) play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

The Blue Raiders shot 45.3% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Norse allowed to opponents.

Middle Tennessee went 12-5 when it shot better than 43.9% from the field.

The Blue Raiders were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Norse finished 262nd.

Last year, the Blue Raiders scored 70.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 63.5 the Norse gave up.

Middle Tennessee had a 16-10 record last season when putting up more than 63.5 points.

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Middle Tennessee scored 72.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.6).

The Blue Raiders allowed 60.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.1 on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Middle Tennessee performed worse when playing at home last year, draining 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 per game with a 34.5% percentage away from home.

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule