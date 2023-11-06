The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders go up against the Northern Kentucky Norse on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-4.5) 133.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-4.5) 133.5 -230 +184 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)

Middle Tennessee compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

Blue Raiders games hit the over 17 out of 29 times last season.

Northern Kentucky went 15-15-0 ATS last season.

A total of 12 of the Norse's games last year went over the point total.

