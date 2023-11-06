The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-0) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) at Murphy Athletic Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 133.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Middle Tennessee -4.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 133.5 points 17 times.

The average number of points in Middle Tennessee's outings last season was 137.8, which is 4.3 more points than the over/under for this game.

Middle Tennessee won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Middle Tennessee won nine of the 12 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (75%).

The Blue Raiders had a 5-1 record last year (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

Middle Tennessee has a 67.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 133.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 133.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Middle Tennessee 17 58.6% 70.1 137.9 67.8 131.3 137.1 Northern Kentucky 13 43.3% 67.8 137.9 63.5 131.3 131.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Middle Tennessee Insights & Trends

Last year, the Blue Raiders put up 70.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 63.5 the Norse allowed.

Middle Tennessee had an 11-11 record against the spread and a 16-10 record overall last season when putting up more than 63.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Middle Tennessee 15-14-0 5-3 17-12-0 Northern Kentucky 15-15-0 2-1 12-18-0

Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Middle Tennessee Northern Kentucky 12-2 Home Record 14-3 3-11 Away Record 6-6 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 3-11-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.